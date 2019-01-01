Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM is an Israeli banking and financial services company. The products and services offered by the company include consumer loans, mortgages, commercial banking services, and capital market services, among others. The company organizes itself across eight regulatory operating segments based on classification of customers: households segment, private banking segment, micro businesses segment, small businesses segment, mid-sized businesses segment, corporate segment, financial management segment, and other segment. The company generates majority of its revenue through provision of banking and services to private customers and small businesses, and a vast majority of its revenue is earned in Israel.