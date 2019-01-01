QQQ
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 10:40AM
Bank Leumi Le-Israel BM is an Israeli banking and financial services company. The products and services offered by the company include consumer loans, mortgages, commercial banking services, and capital market services, among others. The company organizes itself across eight regulatory operating segments based on classification of customers: households segment, private banking segment, micro businesses segment, small businesses segment, mid-sized businesses segment, corporate segment, financial management segment, and other segment. The company generates majority of its revenue through provision of banking and services to private customers and small businesses, and a vast majority of its revenue is earned in Israel.

Bank Leumi Le-Israel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank Leumi Le-Israel (BLMIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Leumi Le-Israel (OTCPK: BLMIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bank Leumi Le-Israel's (BLMIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank Leumi Le-Israel.

Q

What is the target price for Bank Leumi Le-Israel (BLMIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank Leumi Le-Israel

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Leumi Le-Israel (BLMIF)?

A

The stock price for Bank Leumi Le-Israel (OTCPK: BLMIF) is $10.35 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:18:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Leumi Le-Israel (BLMIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Leumi Le-Israel.

Q

When is Bank Leumi Le-Israel (OTCPK:BLMIF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Leumi Le-Israel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank Leumi Le-Israel (BLMIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Leumi Le-Israel.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Leumi Le-Israel (BLMIF) operate in?

A

Bank Leumi Le-Israel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.