SPAC Hall Of Famer Betsy Cohen To Appear On 'SPACs Attack': Numerous Deals Completed And More To Come

One of the most respected names in fintech is Betsy Cohen, the founder of The Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK). Cohen has launched numerous SPACs over the last five years, landing deals, pending deals and more out there still searching for targets.

Cohen will be appearing on Benzinga’s “SPACs Attack” for an exclusive interview Monday at 11 a.m ET.

Past SPAC Deals: Pay-per-mile insurance company Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE) completed a SPAC merger with INSU Acquisition Corp II. Cohen is a member of the Board of Directors of Metromile.

Payment and commerce solutions company Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) completed a merger with FinTech Acquisition Corp III, led by Cohen. The company’s diversified solutions segment helps deliver credit and debit card payment solutions.

International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI), which processes money transfer services in the U.S. to Latin America, was one of the first SPACs involving Cohen. The company has services in all 50 US states and several Latin American countries. The company went public with FinTech Acquisition Corp II.

In 2016, CardConnect Corp announced a SPAC merger with FinTech Acquisition Corp, bringing the company public. CardConnect was later acquired by First Data Corp for $15 a share.

Pending Deals: There are three SPACs that have announced deals and are waiting to complete their merger that have ties to Betsy Cohen.

Cohen is part of the team bringing eToro public with FinTech Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ: FTCV). Perella Weinberg is merging with FinTech Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ: FTIV). Fintech company Payoneer is going public with FTAC Olympus Acquisition Crop (NASDAQ: FTOC).

All three of the SPACs from Cohen with pending deals trade above $10. The deal for eToro has been positively received by the market and several analysts. eToro is a well-known brand and has plans for growth with stock trading in the United States and additional services globally.

Still Searching For Deals: There are several SPACs that Betsy Cohen is a part of that are still actively looking for merging partners. This includes FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FTAA), FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: HERA) and Broadscale Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SCLE).

The list of SPACs from Betsy Cohen also includes FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVIU) which has not completed its offering yet.