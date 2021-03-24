 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For March 25, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 9:36pm   Comments
Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: Brainpower doesn’t have a zip code.

Source: Laura González-Estéfani

One Big Thing In Fintech: A new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicates that asset management giant Fidelity is seeking to create a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Source: The Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • HSBC launches mobile banking.
  • JPM a winner of fintech bubble.
  • Prove acquires MEDICI Global.
  • Feedzai raises $200M in funds.
  • ClosingBell adds sentiment API.
  • Airwallex raises $100M in funds.
  • MoneyGram adds business line.
  • Fidelity’s eMoney joining Akoya.
  • SH selects FinIQ for trade tech.
  • Bankly raises $2M led by Vault.
  • Upstart Referral Network is live.
  • Plaid accelerator adds startups.
  • Blockchain.com raising $300M.
  • Filecoin, Chainlink collaborating.
  • CCA adds private funding index.
  • Obama ‘Hope’ artists sells NFT.
  • StarkWare ends $75M Series B.
  • Robinhood looking to Charlotte.
  • Arca announces new BTC trust.
  • Cboe to combine its businesses.
  • USPS will audit its crypto policy.
  • Virgin Money has added Fluidly.
  • BrokerTec adds trading solution.
  • Coinbase would launch CBDCs.
  • TT is live with Athens Exchange.
  • Compass eyeing $10B valuation.
  • Crowdcube, Seedrs merger cut.
  • Citi’s Sharegain will launch tech.

Watch Out For This: Banks including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of America are scrambling to hire junior bankers as a surge in workload during one of the busiest starts to the year in decades has led to increasing concern over burnout and mental health.

Source: Financial News

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: So far 2021 isn’t looking too different from where we ended 2020. But we see the second quarter bringing greater economic re-awakening, underpinning our constructive outlook for U.S. stocks.

Source: BlackRock

