Neuravest Research Launches With Plan To Meet Growing Demand For AI Portfolios

Neuravest Research, a provider of AI-driven investment solutions, formally announced Wednesday the public launch of its portfolio construction and management platform.

What Happened: Neuravest, a successor to Lucena Research, the leading data validation and predictive analytics company, is a holistic platform for asset managers.

As part of a vision to enable global asset managers better access to tools to deliver superior AI-driven fund performance, Neuravest launched its portfolio construction platform.

This comes as a result of Neuravest’s partnership with 37 leading data providers and the use of proprietary technologies that can quickly evaluate alternative data sets and assess their predictive qualities.

Data sets cover consumer credit, payroll, weather, corporate earnings and events, social media and crowd sentiment, financial news and more.

“This isn’t about aggregating all the data, but combining the best data factors most informative of an investment goal. It’s about identifying the best data,” said CEO Erez Katz. “Our platform can make and validate these assessments extremely quickly, allowing our clients to take the most promising investment strategies to market at a fraction of the time it would normally take.”

Why It Matters: Neuravest allows asset managers the ability to enhance returns through pre-configured thematic portfolios, and customized models with uncorrelated strategies.

Overall, Neuravest’s platform helps position asset managers for new market regimes and changing market infrastructure.

“We thoroughly back-test each investment approach, and then perpetually paper trade it to validate its efficacy at no cost to the customer,” said Katz in a statement on innovation and growth after the addition of new leaders like Managing Director of Global Sales Kathleen O’Daly, and Eric Davidson, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. “We call it ‘try-before-you-deploy,’ and once a model is fully validated, it can be quickly brought to market.”

“From our Lucena Research origins, we bring to bear the maturity and industry knowledge of an eight-year heritage in predictive analytics, data validation, and quantitative research focusing exclusively on the financial markets. With our senior team in place, Neuravest is actively growing its staff and poised to scale, delivering a proven solution to a broad and diverse range of asset managers worldwide.”

