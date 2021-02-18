Verb Technology Laying Groundwork for the Retail and Telecommunications Shift

The last 12 months have launched a major digitalization shift in every industry and each of us has had to adjust to an almost totally remote functioning world. While working from home we have embraced emerging technologies such as Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) to stay connected and work efficiently from anywhere. We have changed every aspect of our lives from how we shop, socialize, and even see our physicians.

The pandemic has opened the floodgates for retail and telecommunication technologies that satisfy our needs instantly. We have grown accustomed to instant gratification as platforms like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) can deliver our purchases with a single click and in a 2-hour delivery time. We no longer feel the need to set foot into a retail store if we can get the same products from the comfort and safety of our homes. It is no secret that these technologies are here to stay.

While we wait for a mass vaccination rollout to help slow and eventually eradicate the spread of COVID-19, Verb Technology Company (NASDAQ: VERB) offers a versatile and realistic solution for adaptation: an all-in-one interactive live stream platform that allows anyone from retailers, sales professionals, and marketers, reach their desired target audiences efficiently.

Additionally, January’s jobs report reflected how the pandemic has affected our country and the long road ahead to recovering our nation’s economy.

You don't need to look far to see evidence that various industries, particularly brick-and-mortar retailers, require an immediate rethink to their underlying businesses. According to a Moody's retail analysis last summer, the "wildfire" that is COVID-19 may have "forever" changed consumer habits. In this environment where contactless services have become the norm, 25% of all retail sales over the next five years could occur online.

That's not hyperbole. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce accounted for 16.1% of total retail sales in the second quarter of 2020. While this allocation has dipped to 14.3% in Q3 as consumer sentiment has somewhat returned, this rate is substantially higher than the 11.8% recorded just as the nationwide lockdowns were getting underway.

Verb Technology on Adapting to the New Normal

Although the COVID-19 crisis dented progress on economic growth, most consumers desire to maintain their purchasing habits. The major change of course is the format in which they do so.

No greater argument exists for this concept than the movie theater industry. According to a report from Deloitte’s Digital Media Trends, just over half of surveyed Americans stated that they are unwilling to watch a film at the box office during the first half of 2021. However, streaming increased substantially last year to make up for the gap. Translation? Consumers want their entertainment and are willing to pay for it – but most are not going to jeopardize their health over it.

This is why investors should key in on VERB. Verb Technology offers end-to-end solutions for corporate clients seeking to thrive – not just survive – in the new normal. The company accomplishes this through the following:

Communication: Offer a centralized content sharing platform, whereby client enterprises can seamlessly announce new product lineups and provide educational content through a relevant “gamified” platform for both employee training purposes and client outreach programs.

Offer a centralized content sharing platform, whereby client enterprises can seamlessly announce new product lineups and provide educational content through a relevant “gamified” platform for both employee training purposes and client outreach programs. Conversion: All the communicating in the world won’t mean much if it doesn’t lead to sales. Fortunately, Verb Technology is a step ahead, incorporating interactivity elements and engaging video content to deliver a compelling call to action.

All the communicating in the world won’t mean much if it doesn’t lead to sales. Fortunately, Verb Technology is a step ahead, incorporating interactivity elements and engaging video content to deliver a compelling call to action. Analytics: Data was always relevant in this information age and it’s now even more critical during the pandemic. From at-a-glance analytics that can be fully integrated into a client company’s customer relationship management (CRM) platform to custom apps that can be launched within weeks of concept, Verb is rapidly becoming the go-to name for new-era solutions.

A Showcase in Adaptability Through verbLIVE

One of the most effective showcases for how VERB stock is an incredibly undervalued investment in 2021 is the underlying verbLIVE solution. The interactive livestream sales platform allows users to reach out to clients from anywhere in the world, ensuring maximum safety – the highest priority for customers and corporations.

But this platform goes beyond mere teleconferencing. While presenting products to clients and customers through a webinar session, users can showcase various visual elements live through a frictionless experience – no downloads, no platform limitations. An easy-to-use platform equipped with calls to action such as clickable buy buttons can drive home sales for every user. For instance, Verb users can incorporate the interactive video elements to their personal Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) pages.

Further, verbLIVE provides access to real-time analytics such as critical information on viewer engagement and purchasing behaviors. This enables users to finetune their presentations and offers strategic opportunities to convert more sales and stay ahead of the competition who may be using yesteryear’s technology.

Most importantly, Verb has gained tremendous traction through major partnerships such as its Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) integration. Verb won the prestigious Salesforce November AppExchange Demo Jam competition, proving the profound relevance of the company’s connectivity and sales enhancement solutions.

As a result, VERB stock may be one of the most undervalued tech plays of 2021. Currently, it sports a market capitalization of $91.3 million, yet experts project that U.S. e-commerce sales will hit over $476 billion by 2024. Savvy retailers will seek advanced solutions to convert sales opportunities, which perfectly align with Verb’s end goal.

Change Is Coming and VERB Stock Is Leading the Charge

While we may long for a return of a pre-pandemic era, the world may never be the same following this paradigm-shattering event. Nevertheless, Verb Technology proves that change is not exclusively a negative concept. Rather, it may spark profound opportunities for those that are willing to adapt. Verb helps clients succeed in this fresh ecosystem, making it one of the top companies to watch in 2021 and beyond.