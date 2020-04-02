Apex Clearing Accelerates Innovation In Fintech And Trading Technologies

Apex Clearing, a custody and clearing engine for the wealth management and trading space, formally announced the migration to coordinated product launch cycles.

The cycle gives way to a new operational framework, providing Apex clients with greater technology transparency and consistency of service.

“The launch of Apex 20a marks the beginning of an exciting, new era of product development at Apex,” said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Clearing. “We have adopted a number of product management best practices from elsewhere in the software industry while keeping a focus on addressing some of the unique challenges within financial services. Many of Apex’s clients are the biggest fintech disruptors of today and this new strategy further aligns our tech-forward teams and ensures we are speaking to these innovators in their own language.”

The following are recent updates:

Improved fill and notification performance.

Enhanced lending and fractional trading API.

Ability to open and navigate multiple accounts.

Simplified banking tools and connectivity.

Additionally, Apex offers an enhanced developer experience via a redesigned portal and API set. The additions and improvements will help further Apex Clearing’s mission to accelerate innovation in the fintech and trading technologies space.

“This also allows us to scale efforts up and down smoothly, and the overall process enables our teams to produce the most stable and secure fintech products – a must-have in the finance industry for any company looking to build and retain consumer trust,” said Josh Gray, Chief Technology Officer of Apex Clearing. “We’re delighted at the engagement thus far, and really look forward to more collaboration and innovation in the future.”