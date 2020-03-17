TradeUP Expands Its Product Offering With A New Web Platform

TradeUP, an online trading platform that offers commission-free trading of U.S. stocks and ETFs, recently announced the launch of its web trading platform.

“The web platform is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive. Our aim is to present an intuitive layout for our users to find instruments and information they want with just a glance,” said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP.

The web platform comes two months after TradeUP introduced it zero-commission mobile trading app to the U.S. market, aiming to complement its existing product offering and thus enhance users’ abilities to trade anytime, anywhere. With the development of the web-based portal, users can now access streaming real-time data and an in-depth suite of analytic tools via a web browser on any computer with internet connection.

In fact, the addition was almost seen as necessary, especially by day traders, as they require more information than will fit on a phone screen to engage in more advanced actions.

At this stage, TradeUP’s web platform features over 20 built-in technical indicators, numerous drawing tools, time intervals and stock screeners. Song stressed the company will perform biweekly updates to the platform to continuously improve the agility and quality of TradeUP’s service delivery.

“One assumption of companies who adopt a mobile-first strategy is that their web-based platforms may be overly simplified and end up as secondary solutions that don’t provide users with all the tools and features necessary to make informed decisions. However, TradeUP’s web platform is able to match other desktop trading platforms in quality without compromising cost efficiency,” Song added.

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. For more information, please visit TradeUP's website: https://www.itradeup.com/. Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA／SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risks to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions.