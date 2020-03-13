'Our Mission Was Recognized': Smartlands Receives Best Crowdfunding Platform 2020 Award From FinTech Breakthrough Awards

Smartlands, a Benzinga Global Fintech Awards nominee that specializes in the issue of asset-backed digital securities, received the “Best Crowdfunding Platform” Award from FinTech Breakthrough Awards 2020.

“We are happy that our mission was recognised and honored by such a distinguished organisation,” said Smartlands CMO Yaroslava Tkalich. “It’s a real pleasure to receive the well-deserved industry praise as a global fintech leader. It’s also important that the Award comes from an independent and well-respected third party whose validation of our creativity and hard work will undoubtedly result in even higher awareness of the Smartlands brand.”

The development comes after Smartlands managed to create a Stellar-based blockchain token issuance platform, bringing together asset owners and investors, as well as unlocking fractional ownership of digital shares in varying asset classes.

