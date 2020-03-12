'We Didn't Skip A Beat': Expanded NinjaTrader Platform Withstands High Trading Volumes, Market Crash

Last month, trading software and futures brokerage NinjaTrader was recognized as a top Trading Software in the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Martin Franchi, CEO at NinjaTrader, spoke with Benzinga regarding his firm’s role in disrupting the trading software and brokerage space.

Why NinjaTrader?

It’s the 10th year in a row the company has been recognized. According to Franchi, NinjaTrader is a 15+ year innovation success story.

“We put out a new release of NinjaTrader every few months that focuses on expanding and enhancing the software," he said. "We have a really fantastic internal process to listen to our tens of thousands of users and elevate and prioritize what people want; that’s really been part of our success.”

NinjaTrader’s core solutions include the following:

Advanced charting.

Strategy simulation.

Real-time scanner.

Market playback.

1000s of free add-ons.

Training and education.

Best execution and low fees.

In a reference to NinjaTrader’s robustness during recent market volatility, Franchi said, "We didn’t skip a beat; the product held up perfectly through all of this, which we’re really proud of."

Former CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) floor trader and co-host of Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep show, Joel Elconin said, "While other traders and investors have had problems with their platforms recently, NinjaTrader has performed extremely well with no connectivity or execution problems."

New Features

Benzinga was told that recent additions to the NinjaTrader product portfolio include order flow and options tools, an FX correlation window, multi-language support, and algorithmic decision support features.

“There is strong demand for our products and services internationally. To better serve those audiences, we regionalized the platform for multiple languages including Spanish, German, Russian, Portuguese, Italian, Mandarin, among other things,” Franchi said.

In regards to innovation, NinjaTrader is exploring new technologies to support traders.

“As an example, we have developed a strategy generator that uses artificial intelligence to explore the vast combination of available trading indicators to generate trading strategies.”

Next Steps

According to Franchi, the NinjaTrader platform -- which is based in C-Sharp -- is extremely customizable, the result of a core strategy centered around best technology, low cost and transparent service.

“Every version of NinjaTrader … starts like an iPhone, whether you’re building your own tools within it, or you’re purchasing or using third party tools that are available online.”

Going forward, the firm looks to expand its brand and services overseas, on a regulatory tailwind that has increased interest in U.S. trading products.

“We are best positioned to capitalize on those tailwinds internationally and domestically. We see the broader marketplace focusing on the retail futures trader,” Franchi said in a reference to customers falling in love with solutions like CME’s Micro E-mini futures.

To learn more about NinjaTrader and its diverse portfolio of trading solutions, visit ninjatrader.com.