Robinhood Offers Free Robinhood Gold, Monetary Compensation Due To Outages

Robinhood, a retail trading platform that offers commission-free stock, ETF, options trading and high-yields savings accounts, crashed Monday for more than 24 hours due to an infrastructure and systems communication failure, and experienced additional downtime again on Tuesday.

“We now understand the cause of the outage was stress on our infrastructure--which struggled with unprecedented load. That in turn led to a ‘thundering herd’ effect--triggering failure of our DNS system,” the company said in a statement. “Multiple factors contributed to the unprecedented load that ultimately led to the outages.”

See Also: Robinhood Says 'Thundering Herd' Caused Outage, Remedies Still Being Considered

What’s Next?

Robinhood’s founders claimed responsibility and recognized that serious monetary damages were incurred during the outages.

Robinhood spokespeople told Fortune they would work diligently with customers, “billing credits and/or other potential compensation.”

Additionally, Robinhood Gold subscription members will receive three months of free service. The subscription is usually $5 a month and unlocks access to margin trading, Morningstar research reports, Nasdaq data and larger instant deposits.

Those impacted by the outage are asked to contact Robinhood support for compensation or additional questions and concerns.