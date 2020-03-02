Public Closes $15M Funding Round, Promises To Make 'Stock Markets Accessible To Everyone'

Public, a commission-free and fractional trading investing app, formally announced the closure of a $15M Series B funding round, led by Accel and Greycroft, Will Smith’s Dreamers VC, NFL star J.J. Watt, Girlboss founder Sophia Amoruso, creator and entrepreneur Casey Neistat, Behance founder Scott Belskey, Blavity CEO Morgan DeBaun and Shari Redstone of Advancit Capital.

Public is a globally recognized investing solution that democratizes investing and addresses financial illiteracy.

The platform’s key features include the following:

A social feed that enables friends and experts to share ideas

Real-time fractional investing in stocks and ETFs

2.5% interest on cash balances up to $10,000

SIPC insurance up to $500,000 on securities

“By combining a community-based user experience with powerful technology, Public is transforming investing into a collaborative process that’s accessible for all,” said Shari Redstone, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Advancit Capital. “We look forward to working with the team as they build on their mission of democratizing access to information and empowering everyone to be an investor.”

Photo by Helloquence on Unsplash