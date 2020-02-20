Robinhood Introduces Portfolio Customization, Investment Tracking Tools

Robinhood, a retail trading platform that offers investors commission-free stock, ETF, options trading and high-yield savings accounts, has introduced a new way to track and organize assets.

The development comes after Robinhood introduced fractional share trading, allowing investors to buy stocks like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) and thousands others with as little as $1, according to Robinhood.

Now, users can develop customized investment profiles with insights that help contextualize portfolio performance.

“We’re adding more control and customization for the stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies you’re following,” Robinhood said in a statement. "Now, you can create and follow your own lists of stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies you’re interested in. You can add unique names, like ‘Want To Buy’ or ‘Need To Research,’ and opt into notifications about price movements, breaking news, and events.”

Additionally, users will be able to sort securities by symbol, price, and % change, as well as build collections of stocks based on industry or investing preferences.

