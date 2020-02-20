'Extremely Accurate': Transparent Traders Adds Option Activity, News And Catalyst Data To Algorithmic Trading System

Transparent Traders, an algorithmic trading system and community of investors, recently added real-time options flow, news and price-action catalyst data to their product portfolio. In observance of the development, founder James Mason spoke with Benzinga regarding the firm’s prospects.

What Is It?

Transparent Traders is a community for learning, executing, and sharing ideas. The idea behind Transparent Traders came out of frustration.

“I was tired of seeing scammers take advantage of traders,” said Mason. “I wanted to create a community where traders could -- you know -- be protected from people wanting to sell them something, instead of teaching.”

As the community grew, Mason created free courses on trading techniques and found that many in the community were still struggling.

“Even though I put out how-to videos, people still struggled,” he said.

Eventually, Mason found an immense amount of interest in algorithmic trading systems.

“I decided to create a predictive system that I call the Transparent Traders Blackbox. Within this system, I have four features which produce day and swing trading signals," he said. "The accuracy is extremely impressive. I created a seven day free-trial so people can [judge] it for themselves, before they have to pay."

The core algorithmic trading offering includes:

Real-time trading signals.

Unusual option activity.

Price-action catalyst data.

Breaking news.

“You pretty much just have to figure out do you want to day trade or swing trade,” Mason noted.

All In One Place

“All this coming together -- it saves you time from having to go out and hunt down information.”

Mason said his 100% web-based offering is great for working professionals that don’t have the time to make trades throughout the day.

“If you want to swing trade, stop in at the end of the day, and look at the news and Blackbox [signals]. If it’s bullish or bearish, you can look it up on a chart and, if it feels right for you, take your trade.”

Next Steps

Mason noted that his main goal is to put traders in the best possible position for success. He aims to execute on his mission by periodically improving his Transparent Traders platform.

“As I go forward, I am looking to add some more features; We plan to expand into OTC [] and possibly futures down the road.”