PredictHQ Raises Series B Funds For Solution Used By Uber, Bookings.com, Dominos

PredictHQ, a demand intelligence company, formally announced the closure of a $22-million Series B funding round led by Sutter Hill Ventures.

PredictHQ is a demand forecasting solution that enables organizations like Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), Qantas Airways Ltd. (OTC: QABSY) and others to better anticipate fluctuations in demand.

“This funding enables us to move more quickly on our mission to bring demand intelligence to the world. In today’s hyper connected world, it just doesn’t make sense for businesses to miss out on factoring the significant impact of real-world events into their forecasting, pricing, planning, and other business optimization strategies,” Campbell Brown, PredictHQ’s CEO and co-founder, said in a statement.

PredictHQ said it's aiming aims to leverage the new funding to better assess new business dynamics and scale across new industries.

“Our API is being leveraged by some of the largest airlines, hotels, retail chains, and on-demand platforms in the world. Everything from conferences to sports to natural disasters impacts revenue, product usage, supply chain, and operations. Our technology allows these customers to consistently stay one step ahead. With this investment, we're able to continue to expand the amount of anomalies we verify, rank, and predict the impact of, so we can realize our vision of predicting the catalyst behind any form of demand,” Brown said.

To learn more on how PredictHQ empowers efficient business operations, visit predicthq.com.