Social Media Hero Ken Bone Gives Thumbs Up To Options Trading

Gatsby, a commission-free options trading platform recognized as a Benzinga Listmaker for outstanding achievement in fintech, tapped social media personality Ken Bone to explain options trading for prospective users.

Bone became famous after asking a question during a 2016 CNN Presidential Election Debate; moderator Anderson Cooper called upon Bone, who asked a question regarding energy policy. CNN at the time said Bone became so popular because of his red cardigan and glasses, while Daily Dot said it was because of his last name and mustache.

Gatsby is a newcomer in the commission-free trading space. The firm released its take on options trading late last year; the core offering allows options traders to identify and act on minute-by-minute trends through a feed comprised of easy-to-digest breaking news, corporate reports and social community sections.

For a quick laugh, watch the full video: