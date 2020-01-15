DASH Launches Liquidity Solution For Listed Options Smart Routing

DASH Financial Technologies, a capital markets technology and execution provider, formally announced the launch of DASH ATS, an enhanced liquidity solution within its listed-options routing suite, SENSOR.

In a statement on the development, Stino Milito, Co-COO at DASH said, “Our ATS solution is unique because, unlike the traditional equity ATS mode people model people are accustomed to, DASH Options ATS sends out RFQs to market makers and upstairs liquidity providers when we receive an order that is priced at the midpoint or better. This allows us to electronically check for better and/or deeper markets that normally would be unavailable or inefficient to attempt to access.”

Through DASH ATS’ automated Request for Quote (RFQ) process, market makers and liquidity providers can quickly respond to orders with quotes. As a result, the combination of DASH ATS with SENSOR routing tech allows clients transparent access to liquidity as well as lower execution costs.

The unveil of DASH ATS comes after DASH launched next-generation portfolio solutions and dark liquidity aggregation algorithms, to help traders improve performance and minimize footprint while seeking dark liquidity in fragmented markets.