TradeStation Launches YouCanTrade Online Investment Education Community

TradeStation, a trading technology and brokerage service, has launched an online education and trading community via its subsidiary YouCanTrade Inc.

“Through YouCanTrade, traders will have access to a more robust suite of educational resources and actionable trade strategies under the Tradestation Group umbrella,” said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group.

As part of the development, TradeStation will offer users live trading demonstrations, text services, courses, free webinars, and access to a community of traders.

YouCanTrade is led by passionate traders that aim to share and add to their expertise within the TradeStation ecosystem.

“I always possessed an interest in trading, but struggled with how to get started,” said Sarah Potter, YouCanTrade President and creator. "My goal is to help those like myself, intrigued with the markets, break into this fascinating world and give them the community that I wish I had when I first started."

To learn more about YouCanTrade and its offerings, visit youcantrade.com.