InvestCloud Adds To Portfolio Of Financial Digital Solutions With Launch Of PersonaTech

InvestCloud, a provider of digital solutions, formally announced PersonaTech, an app aimed at increasing client engagement in the wealth management space.

InvestCloud is a globally recognized solution for the financial services industry. The firm leverages powerful analytics and data mastery to deliver automation, client communication and management solutions.

“PersonaTech provides massive value as an app to not only our clients but also ultimately to the end users who feel more understood as the experience speaks to their needs,” said Yaela Shamberg, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at InvestCloud. “Additionally, because of our deep understanding of segmentation, personas are provided as part of this solution, which saves our clients time and money.”

The development comes alongside the release of more than 300 digital solutions that can be assembled rapidly to accelerate delivery of cloud-based digital platforms. The PersonaTech app will allow wealth managers the ability to create client personas, increasing uniqueness, value and client retention in the investment management space.

“As traditional client bases shift towards becoming more diverse and digitally savvy, wealth managers are not employing the right levels of empathy and understanding. Because of this, they face a serious problem in trying to attract new clients and retain those following a wealth transfer,” said John Wise, Co-founder, CEO and Chairman at InvestCloud. "PersonaTech helps them achieve this empathy -- unlocking new levels of personalization to improve the digital experience."