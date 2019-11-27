Market Overview

Credit Suisse Reduces Trade Settlement Bottlenecks With AccessFintech's Global Exception Network
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) recently launched a trading exception management solution developed by AccessFintech, a fintech company that specializes in risk management, resource allocation, as well as resolution transparency and collaboration.

The development comes after a successful pilot; Credit Suisse will now leverage AccessFintech’s Global Exception Network to streamline management resolution across the Prime Brokerage industry, helping promote client servicing and minimize costs for market participants.

“Through AccessFintech we are implementing a next generation client servicing solution, which has the potential to drive standardization of virtually any multi-party operational workflow,” Inessa Even, Head of Global Markets Strategic Investments at Credit Suisse, said in a statement.

Credit Suisse’s initial investment in AccessFintech was driven by a vision to improve infrastructure; the management solution simplified trading workflows across the buy and sell side.

“The existing settlement process involves many participants and is highly complex, bi-lateral and inefficient. The impact of this is due to increase with the enforcement of forthcoming Central Securities Depositories Regulation,” said Roy Saadon, CEO of AccessFintech. “Industry standardization is important to maximize efficiencies across the market, and open access exception management service is a great example of that.”

