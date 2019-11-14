Invstr Intros Interactive, Gamified Learning Solution For Novice Investors

Invstr, an investment education app, formally announced the release of Invstr Academy, an interactive financial markets learning solution.

This development comes after Invstr sought to correct information asymmetries present in the investment space; a recent Investopedia survey found that 60% of respondents lacked the knowledge and confidence to make financial decisions.

“Investing is for everyone. Our goal is to tear down the barriers that have prevented people from investing and help everyone become financially independent,” CEO Kerim Derhalli said in a statement. “Invstr Academy perfectly complements the learning experience we offer through Fantasy Finance and the Invstr Feed. It represents a major milestone in our goal to make it fun, easy and affordable for everyone to build confidence, knowledge and wealth from a young age and we can’t wait for users to jump onboard.”

