Modulus Intros Margin Trading In White Label Exchange Solution

Modulus, a U.S.-based developer of ultra-high performance trading and market surveillance tech, formally announced this week its M5 exchange platform will allow digital asset brokers the ability to offer margin trading and lending.

This development comes after Modulus worked to become a leader in the development of high-frequency trading systems and exchanges, serving clients such as Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Bank of America and more.

“The Modulus futures and margin exchange solution will provide exchanges the ability to offer customizable lending and leverage options,” Modulus CEO Richard Gardner said in a statement. “Our clients will be able to self-regulate the process from start to finish. We support customization in terms of lending, maximum leverage, and de-leveraging, while also offering position management via our powerful risk management and de-leveraging engine."

Modulus clients can now customize their exchanges in a way that appeases traders and meets regulatory approvals.

