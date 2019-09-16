Meet MyGini: A White Label App For Loyalty Programs

Benzinga is highlighting nominees for the fifth annual Benzinga Fintech Awards ahead of the event on Nov. 19 in New York City.

The Company

MyGini is a payments and shopping app that is bridging the gap between the MasterCard Inc (NYSE: MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V) networks and financial institutions.

Background

MyGini comes into the marketplace as a solution for retailers facing pressures to improve their in-store shopping experiences.

The firm has a downloadable mobile application that links to users existing credit and loyalty cards. The AI- and cloud-based software is meant to reduce barriers to access for merchants via easy-to-connect APIs and mobile SDKs.

The app aggregates and sifts through customer preference and shopping behavior data, delivering the most relevant offers and shopping incentives to app holders.

When users make purchases, they receive virtual sales receipts and rewards summaries, increasing awareness around rebates and shopping incentives at retailers.

Recent Developments

Sentral, a card-linked rewards gateway for debit transactions, and myGini recently announced an agreement to launch a new service based on integration of myGini app technology with Sentral’s Debit Link platform.

The development allowed myGini to provide financial institutions with a platform that covers transactions on the Visa, Mastercard and U.S. debit networks.

Using Sentral, myGini will ensure digital coupons, discounts and incentives are better marketed to consumers.

Growth Prospects

Founded in 2016, myGini has leveraged partnerships, global expansion and innovation to deliver a winning solution that rewards both merchants and cardholders alike.

The firm aims to continue its expansion, reducing costs for retailers and increasing consumer engagement.

