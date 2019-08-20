Credibly Announces New Office Location in Southfield, Michigan To Accommodate Sustained Growth

SOUTHFIELD, MI Aug. 19, 2019 — Credibly, a leading, national small business fintech lender, today announced the relocation of its Troy, MI headquarters to a new, 18,000 square foot facility at 25200 Telegraph Rd. Suite 350, Southfield, Michigan. With 50% larger space, an open floor plan, and enhanced technology, the move will support Credibly’s continued growth and provide the ability to increase its Michigan headcount by more than 50%.

“Since 2010, our revenue, headcount, product suite, and data science microservices have grown tremendously,” said Ryan Rosett, Founder and co-CEO of Credibly. “We’re proud of our success and are happy to reward our employees’ performance while setting the stage for continued growth, as we do not plan on slowing down anytime soon.”

Credibly plans to increase its Michigan headcount of 110 employees to 150 by the end of 2020. Meanwhile, the company has already expanded its Risk Analytics and Data Science team in New York with numerous hires in 2019.

“We strive to be the best small and medium-sized business (SMB) lender, and we understand that we need the right people, systems, and processes in place to reach the next stage of our growth,” said Rosett. “Our new Michigan headquarters is a large step forward in our ability to accomplish that goal.”

About Credibly

Credibly is a Data Science-driven fintech lending platform which improves the speed, cost, experience, and choice of capital to SMBs. The company provides balance sheet, syndication, and off-balance sheet funding options, while offering its partners access to its robust data science capabilities.

Founded in 2010, Credibly has sustained rapid growth and provided nearly $1B in financing to SMBs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and a culture of compliance. From 2014 to 2016, the company made consecutive appearances on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Private U.S. companies, as well as Crain’s Fast 50 in the State of New York in 2015 and 2016.

In 2017 Credibly became the first company in its space to acquire the servicing rights to a competitor’s portfolio ($250MM). Credibly was selected for its proven approach to managing risk. In late 2018, the company completed its first asset-backed securitization and followed with an investment grade senior debt offering in 2019.

Credibly’s headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in New York, New York and Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit www.credibly.com

