Ticker Tocker Now An Awarded, Globally Recognized International Business

Ticker Tocker, an education, research and trading productivity platform, recently received Gold Place for Best New Financial and Market Data Information Solution and Silver Place for Best New Financial Product and Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year.

“Winning three International Business Awards is a proud moment for Ticker Tocker,” said Ticker Tocker’s Chief Financial Officer and co-Founder Joseph Murphy. “As we look towards new territories to expand to, these accolades give us further validation that the Ticker Tocker platform has global appeal.”

These awards come after recent growth and platform improvements -- an effort by Ticker Tocker to fulfill its mission of becoming the primary hub of industry expert ideas and trading content by 2020.

The firm was founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy after the two realized that the trading industry was in need of disruption. The two built a series of web-based trading products that allow institutional and novice traders to research, learn, test, and execute trades in equities, futures and foreign exchange.