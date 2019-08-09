Market Overview

Robinhood To Expand Presence In Europe With New UK Broker License
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2019 10:45am   Comments
Robinhood, a commission free trading platform, has now been authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority to operate as a broker in the U.K.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Robinhood, and we’re excited to take the first important step towards bringing our investing platform to customers in the U.K. I’m thrilled to be a part of Robinhood and our effort to expand into a new international market," said Wander Rutgers, President at Robinhood International.

Robinhood is an investing platform that allows for commission free trading of stocks, ETFs, options and cryptocurrencies.

The company aims to expand its Europe business with the opening of a new London office; it is now hiring for research, operations, marketing, PR, customer support and compliance positions.

