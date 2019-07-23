Moors & Cabot Strengthens Competitive Advantage With RBC Relationship

Moors & Cabot, a broker-dealer and investment advisory firm, will enhance wealth management capabilities in a new relationship with RBC Correspondent Services, a clearing provider.

This announcement means Moors & Cabot will have access to RBC Black, a toolbox of relationship, risk, account, advisory, and portfolio management tools.

RBC's service and relationship culture is noted for providing clients with a competitive advantage. This relationship will allow Moors & Cabot to improve its back-office and advisory activities.

