Moors & Cabot Strengthens Competitive Advantage With RBC Relationship
Moors & Cabot, a broker-dealer and investment advisory firm, will enhance wealth management capabilities in a new relationship with RBC Correspondent Services, a clearing provider.
This announcement means Moors & Cabot will have access to RBC Black, a toolbox of relationship, risk, account, advisory, and portfolio management tools.
RBC's service and relationship culture is noted for providing clients with a competitive advantage. This relationship will allow Moors & Cabot to improve its back-office and advisory activities.
