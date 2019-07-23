Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moors & Cabot Strengthens Competitive Advantage With RBC Relationship
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2019 12:38pm   Comments
Share:

Moors & Cabot, a broker-dealer and investment advisory firm, will enhance wealth management capabilities in a new relationship with RBC Correspondent Services, a clearing provider.

This announcement means Moors & Cabot will have access to RBC Black, a toolbox of relationship, risk, account, advisory, and portfolio management tools.

RBC's service and relationship culture is noted for providing clients with a competitive advantage. This relationship will allow Moors & Cabot to improve its back-office and advisory activities.

Related Links:

Option Alpha Founder Says Platform Will Be Major Player In Trading

'The Primary Engagement Mechanism With Your Clients': InvestCloud's Co-Founder Talks Digital Portability

Posted-In: Moors & Cabot RBC RBC BlackFintech News Contracts

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Kuehne + Nagel Sees "Tough Ride" As Auto, Industrials Weaken

FreightWaves NOW: Volumes Coming To The East Coast