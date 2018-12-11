Financial services recommendation platform Even Financial announced Tuesday the hire of Nadine Murray in the role of senior vice president of strategy. Murray joins the firm from her role as vice president of digital marketing with JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

In a press release announcing the hire, Even Financial CEO and Co-Founder Phillip Rosen said, “Our mission is to bring any financial services product traditionally delivered by a bank branch into our API to facilitate omnichannel acquisition, and we’re confident that Nadine is the right person to help us accomplish this.”

This marks the latest in a string of additions to Even Financial’s leadership team in recent months. Vice President of Strategic Growth Weifang Zhu joined the company from Barclays in October, and Vice President of Partner Solution Bethany Patterson came from Index Exchange in September.

“Even has achieved tremendous growth, particularly over the past year,” Murray said of her outlook on the new position. “I am excited to help Even accelerate its plans to power API-based acquisition across the financial services industry.”

Founded in 2015, Even Financial’s API is licensed by financial platforms such as Prosper, Lending Club Corp. (NYSE: LC) and Marcus by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS).