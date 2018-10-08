The Benzinga Fintech Summit is a gathering of the top leaders in payments, lending, capital markets, blockchain and cryptocurrencies in San Francisco Nov. 14.

Why You Should Be There

Many fintech startups are attempting to crack open the financial services industry because of its massive consumer applications. Startups like Acorns, Stash Invest and MoneyLion play a numbers game and try to win the hearts, minds and bank accounts of the masses.

Players in the consumer finance space can’t afford to miss an all-star panel of personal finance fintech experts discussing how fintech can revolutionize consumer finance at the Benzinga Fintech Summit.

Yahoo! Finance's Joanna Lambert To Lead Panel

The panel, “How Fintech Can Revolutionize Your Personal Finances,” will be led by Joanna Lambert, general manager of finance and technology at Oath. Lambert was formerly global product manager at Paypal Holdings Inc (NYSE: PYPL)'s Venmo unit and a senior vice president at American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), and has intimate knowledge of developing consumer finance products within institutional players.

Lambert will be joined by Dee Choubey, CEO of fintech startup MoneyLion. MoneyLion is an intelligent personal financial management app that also offers its users access to limited amounts of capital.

The rest of the panel consists of fintech startup players that will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about joining these leaders at the BZ Summit, click here.

Related Links:

The Money Man: Venture Capitalist Dan Ciporin Talks Fintech

A Q&A With Benzinga's CEO On The Fintech Industry: 'We Want To Be Connectors'