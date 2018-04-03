The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Envestnet.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Karen Lanzetta, director of market research, Envestnet Inc (NYSE: ENV): Financial Wellness Network that connects enterprises, advisors, service providers and clients, and enables better financial outcomes through better intelligence.

Market-leading wealth management platform in large and growing $18 trillion advisor marketplace;

Delivering the next-generation data and advice-centric platform, leveraging Yodlee’s leading data aggregation and analytics capabilities; and

Integrated technology for all mission-critical advisor applications, including secure, seamless connectivity to third parties.

Envestnet has been a leader in helping transform wealth management, working towards its goal of building a holistic financial wellness network that supports enterprises, advisors and their clients. Through a combination of platform enhancements, partnerships and acquisitions, Envestnet uniquely provides a financial network connecting software, services and data, delivering better intelligence and enabling its customers to drive better outcomes.

Segments