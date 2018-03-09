Lumity Applies Fintech Data Science To Employee Benefits Analysis

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Lumity.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Aaron Huang, vice president of marketing: Lumity removes the pain of administering and choosing the right benefits for employer and employee through proprietary data science and technology and deep benefits expertise.

Who are your customers?

Our customers are high growth companies looking to provide cost competitive, innovative health plans and benefits that provide value transparency and a modern experience for employees.

How long have you been in business?

3.5 years.

Where are you located?

San Mateo, California.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Our founders Tariq Hilaly and Senthil Nagarajan both have personal stories of having to navigate the health insurance ecosystem while dealing with family members with chronic conditions. As fintech executives, they’re bringing the sophistication of this industry’s data models and service-oriented focus to an industry that sorely needs more transparent and a radical re-alignment back to the employer and employee.

Who are your investors, if any?

Rock Health, True Ventures, Social Capital, DFJ

