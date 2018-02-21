Benzinga, the leading financial media company behind some of the most compelling events in financial services, announced today that it would honor some of the most successful women in finance and fintech at the Benzinga Women’s Wealth Forum in Boston March 21 for their trailblazing work in the industry.

While the financial services industry has plenty of work to do in terms of representation of women—for example, 86% of financial advisors are men—Benzinga feels that it’s important to highlight the successes of the women that are making an impact in the industry today.

Benzinga will be honoring the following women for their achievements in different aspects of finance:

Unsung Marketing Heroes:



Dale Sperling, Chief Marketing Officer, Stash



Denise Karkos, Chief Marketing Officer, TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD)



Jodi Fronczke, VP of Marketing, Tradestation

Founders Of The Year:



Christina Qi, Co-Founder and Partner, Domeyard



Ramya Joseph, Founder, Pefin

CIO Of The Year:



Linglong He, Chief Information Officer, Quicken Loans

Helping Hand Award:



Jean Donnelly, Executive Director, Fintech Sandbox

Institutional Influencers



Kelli Keough, Global Head Of Digital Wealth Management, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM)



Catherine Clay, Global Head Of Information Solutions, CBOE

Leaders from across the financial services industry will be sharing insights at the Women’s Wealth Forum on topics ranging from the impact female founders are having on finance to the ways women can use the latest technology to financially empower themselves and learn about investing.

Confirmed speakers for the event include:

- Vicki Zhou, CEO, Wisebanyan



- Dale Epstein, CMO, Stash Invest



- Kelli Keough, global head of digital wealth management, J.P. Morgan



- Ramya Joseph, founder, Pefin



- Sandy Chaikin , co-founder, Chaikin Analytics



- Nora Apsel, founder, Morty



- Christina Qi, CEO, Domeyard



- Apeksha Garga, head of design, Wealthfront

