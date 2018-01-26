Exeq Builds A Data Bridge To Better Spending Between Consumers And Merchants

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Exeq.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Derek Brown, CEO: Exeq combines lifestyle & financial data to connect consumer and merchants, changing how the world spends.

The consumer’s problem is this: modern finance apps are lifeless and have no understanding of a consumer’s day-to-day lifestyle. On the other hand, traditional offline merchants have no efficient way to communicate and interact with customers in a robust, data-driven manner. Exeq solves both of these problems with our product & platform.

Who are your customers?

The primary users of our app are millennials living in urban centers (breakdown: 72 percent female, 28 percent male; 51 percent 18-24, 49 percent 25-34), though we monetize via SMB merchants.

How long have you been in business?

Just over a year.

Where are you located?

New York City.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Derek Brown - CEO - formerly VP Product Development at Addepar, Engineering Lead at LinkedIn

Tomer Ben-David - Co-Founder - former NYU student

Isaac Kassin - Co-Founder - former NYU student

Who are your investors, if any?

ACVC. Star Power Ventures (TechStars). Michael Sidgmore at Sixth Man Capital.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

We’ve run a beta version of our product in New York City. We had over 10,000 users in NYC alone, representing over 9 million transactions and $1.8 billion in spending! The beta has not only proved that social finance works, but has given us a great amount of feedback on how we can improve as well. We’re currently gearing up for a large nationwide push, and couldn’t be more excited about the next iteration of our product!