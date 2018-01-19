BTL Group Is Building A Proprietary Blockchain For Some Of The World's Largest Companies

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on BTL Group.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

BTL Group Ltd is a blockchain technology provider that has built its own proprietary platform Interbit. Interbit is a next generation private permissioned multi blockchain platform that utilises chain connectivity which allows it to address two key problems faced by blockchain technology today, namely scalability and privacy.

Who are your customers?

BTL has completed several high profile pilot projects in both the finance space with Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and six of its banks, as well as in the energy space with BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP), Eni SP (ADR) (NYSE: E) and Wien Energie.

How long have you been in business?

BTL was founded in 2015.

Where are you located?

BTL has offices in Vancouver and Calgary, Canada and in London, UK.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

For BTL's leadership and details of co-founders please click here, which also has their biogs.

Who are your investors, if any?

BTL is listed on Canada's Toronto Venture stock exchange so investors are made up of both retail and institutional investors, with the co-founding brothers maintaining a significant shareholding.