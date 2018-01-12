Neuroprofiler Uses Behavioral Psychology To Help Advisors Get Into Their Clients' Heads

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Neuroprofiler.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Sebastien Garcia, Business Developer: It is compulsory today for financial advisors to assess the investor profile of their clients. Most of the time, they use paper and static questionnaires. Most of them are not compliant, boring and with a limited scientific validity, leading to regulatory fines and poor client experience and knowledge.

Instead, Neuroprofiler offers a behavioral game to help financial advisors assess the investor profile of their clients in line with last financial regulations.

Who are your customers?

Independent Financial Advisors

Other Fintechs: Robo Advisors, Crowdfunding platforms, P2P lending platforms

Asset and wealth management companies (private banks, retail banks)

How long have you been in business?

One year and a half.

Where are you located?

Our HQ are in France. We have offices in Paris, Nice, Lausanne, and London. We are also part of two accelerator programs, one in San Francisco and one in Kuala Lumpur.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Tiphaine (Co-Founder and CEO) holds a Ph.D. in behavioral finance. She worked previously in private banking and consulting. She graduated from HEC Paris and ENS Ulm-Harvard.

Julien (Co-Founder and CTO) worked as a quantitative analyst in private funds. He is ranked among the top best Machine Learning experts in France. He graduated from Cambridge University, ENSAE.

Who are your investors, if any?

For now, our investors are mostly business angels.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

We are already working with large financial institutions like Société Générale, BNP Paribas, ING or BPCE Group.