Income& Gives Regular Investors Access To Mortgage-Backed Securities

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Income&.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Keith Meyer, CMO, co-founder: At Income&, we're reinventing the idea of fixed-income investing. With 10,000 baby boomers retiring every day, millions of Americans seek the safety of a low-risk, high-yield fixed-income product as part of a diversified portfolio. That's why we launched the PRIMO, a security backed by a single, high-quality residential mortgage. Our next generation marketplace gives investors full visibility into individual mortgage loan data and performance, and the ability to easily invest in PRIMOs that fit their risk profile.

Who are your customers?

Our primary target market is baby boomers, particularly those consumers near retirement or in retirement and seeking good returns with low-risk. Initially only available to accredited investors, in a year or so we plan to open up PRIMOs to everyone.

How long have you been in business?

PRIMOs have been available to accredited investors since May 2016. Income& was incorporated in November 2014.

Where are you located?

San Francisco, CA.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Brad Walker

CEO, Former Director of Institutional Product & Strategy, PENSCO Trust

Brad has 10+ years experience in sales, research, and strategy for industry-leading investment firms. He is a recognized thought leader in emerging tech-enabled financial services including crowdfunding and marketplace lending.

Vincent Phillips

CTO, Former CTO, Copart; Former CEO, Charles Schwab CyberTrade

Vinny has 17+ years experience building fin-tech enterprises with an emphasis on portfolio accounting and trading systems. He built the world’s first web trading system for Schwab.com and launched first-of-their-kind tech platforms including Copart Mobile, CyberTraderPro, and eSchwab.

Keith Meyer

CMO, Former VP Customer Experience, Commonwealth Bank; Former Head of Marketing, Prosper

Keith has 20+ years executive experience in marketing with an emphasis on financial services. His experience includes senior marketing roles at Charles Schwab and Visa, and at Prosper where he ran marketing for America’s first peer-to-peer lending marketplace.

Who are your investors, if any?

iSeed Ventures, San Francisco, Beijing

Innotech Capitals, Shanghai