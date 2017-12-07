Wealth Migrate Appoints US CEO, Expands To UK And UAE

Wealth Migrate, a fintech company that focuses on the real estate market, announced this week several notable developments to build on its global presence and satisfy the growing demand from its international community of investors.

What You Need To Know

Wealth Migrate appointed Nir Golan as its new CEO who will oversee the U.S. operations, Bankless Times reported. The executive spent more than a decade at Ernst & Young where he advised Fortune 500 executives on topics relating to corporate strategy and international business issues.

Why It's Important

"As an active real-estate investor, I am a firm believer in real-estate as an asset class to build and preserve generational wealth," Golan was quoted by Bankless Times as saying. "I am thrilled to join Wealth Migrate and help the firm continue to break down global barriers and revolutionize real-estate investing through cutting-edge technology, enabling all global citizens to build wealth."

What's Next?

In addition to naming a new CEO to oversee the domestic business, the company announced it has opened offices in the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates. Wealth Migrate already has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, the United States, Australia, and South Africa.

"We are all extremely proud of the rapid growth and accomplishments of our current team," said Scott Picken, co-founder and CEO of Wealth Migrate. "The opening of these new offices and hiring of a new country CEO in the U.S. will allow us to continue to meet the demand for high-quality real estate assets across the globe."