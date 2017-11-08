Market Overview

58 Things You Should Know About Bitcoin
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2017 8:20am   Comments
Depending on who you ask, bitcoin is either the next big bubble or the greatest innovation in the history of currency.

Regardless of how you might feel about it, the bitcoin train just keeps on rolling. Bitcoin, and correlated instruments like The Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTC: GBTC), continue to make new highs, and last week the Chicago Mercantile Exchange announced the establishment of bitcoin futures.

See Also: Why This Analyst Raised His Bitcoin Price Target To $11,000

The following infographic comes from BitcoinPlay.

Insane Facts About Bitcoin

