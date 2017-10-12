Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ORATS Cleans Up Options Data So You Don't Have To
Spencer White , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 12, 2017 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
ORATS Cleans Up Options Data So You Don't Have To

The 2017 Benzinga Fintech Summit was a gathering of leaders from every fintech vertical displaying the next generation of fintech innovation. In this new article series, we’ll be sharing insights and new products from the inaugural BZ Summit.

The Company

ORATS stands for Options Research And Technology Services, as company founder Matt Amberson explained at the BZ FinTech Summit. The company cleans options data and provides backtesting services to wealth managers, pension funds and RIAs.

The Pitch

ORATS’s product line starts with a high-speed options strategy backtesting solution, and expands from there. Its backtesting shows strategy returns versus stock performance, monthly returns, and other data before showing contracts on the market that match the strategy. The company can then send an order to an execution API to fill the option order.

The Future

After performing many permutations of a backtest (Amberson said onstage that the company recently processed a test with 20 million permutations for a client), the company offers more advanced strategies for options tricks like delta hedging and exiting. Watch a video of ORATS’s demo below:

 

Posted-In: Benzinga Fintech Summit Fintech ORATSFintech Options Markets

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Loading...

A Few Thoughts On Netflix Leading Into The Q3 Print

Citigroup Pops And Drops After Q3 Beat