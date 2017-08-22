Online Auto Retailer Vroom Partners With Detroit's Rock Connections

The online car e-commerce company Vroom has struck a partnership with Rock Connections, a strategic sales and marketing agency founded by Dan Gilbert.

Vroom, which kicked off in 2013, allows consumers to buy a car online and have it delivered to their home. Sellers can have a vehicle appraised online and picked up for free using the platform.

The partnership begins in the fourth quarter, with full-time contact center representatives for Vroom operating from Rock Connections’ downtown Detroit headquarters, according to an announcement from the two companies.

Vroom’s online sales are growing at a “triple-digit rate,” according to Tuesday’s announcement.

While Vroom is an e-commerce company, many customers appreciate the opportunity to speak with a representative during and after the purchase of a car, CEO Paul J. Hennessy said in a statement.

“By partnering with Rock Connections, we can ensure that our clients receive immediate responses, while also providing the expert advice that Vroom customers demand.”

Gilbert, the founder and chairman of Quicken Loans and Rock Connections, has been a Vroom investor since 2015 and invested in the company’s Series F round, a spokeswoman said.

The funding round raised $76 million for Vroom this summer, according to the company.

Rock Connections opened “just a few short years ago” and now has nearly 1,000 full-time employees in downtown Detroit, Gilbert said in a statement.

“The women and men of this impressive, high-energy business, many who were born and raised in the city, provide the kind of quality service and experience for our customers that you would be hard-pressed to find anywhere,” he said.

“If there are two things we know well in Detroit, it’s cars and online consumer-facing platforms for large, important transactions like home loans, personal loans, health insurance and more.”

The partnership between the two companies “couldn’t be a more perfect fit,” Gilbert said.

