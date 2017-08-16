PaperTraders: The Robinhood Of Simulated Trading

The Benzinga Fintech Summit is an event for those interested in finance, entrepreneurship, capital markets, deal-making, networking and accelerating their business.

For this installment, we spoke with PaperTrade CEO John Rourke (answers may have been edited for length and clarity).

Benzinga: What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

John Rourke: PaperTraders is a simulated investing platform for consumers to compete in trading stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies and other asset classes in the future. PaperTraders advances simulated trading with a modern interface and social, gamified design. Some have called it "the Robinhood of simulated trading."

BZ: Who are your customers?

John Rourke: PaperTrader's target market is Individual investors, investing clubs and partner sponsors in the future.

BZ: How long have you been in business?

John Rourke: PaperTraders is made by Starburst Labs and is launching its private-beta at the Benzinga Fintech Summit.

BZ: Where are you located?

John Rourke: PaperTraders is headquartered in New York City.

BZ: Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

John Rourke: We have absolutely no experience on Wall Street, which will be a key to our success.

BZ: Anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

John Rourke: Starburst Labs, the makers of PaperTraders.com, is building a suite of separate but complementary apps that connect investors and financial professionals.

