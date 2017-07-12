The 2017 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards saw some of the most innovative companies in fintech show off their products to high-profile financial executives and fintech leaders.

Here, we're sharing the fintech insights and new products on display at this year's BZ Awards.

The Company:

Savanet is a financial modeling and analytics company that serves as a tool for investors to take detailed fundamental models and perform high end valuation analytics for thousands of companies. Savanet claims to feature the most advanced valuation, custom integration analysis, and quantamental data set in the world with consensus models for 9,000 companies.

The Pitch:

Savanet President Eric Linder demoed Savanet’s model management analytics system at the 2017 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

“When I was a portfolio manager at macro hedge funds, I found that there were no tools available to do the same type of analysis [I did as an equity analyst] on a company-specific basis,” Linder said. “That’s what we founded Savanet to do.”

The product brings in company financial data and full analyst models from virtually any information source, such as a spreadsheet or broker, standardizes it, combines it with market data, and performs advanced valuation and risk analytics.

For example, users can enter a price target, and the system will automatically calculate 20 valuation metrics on a future point in time that concludes where the valuation metrics are likely to fall, based on historical data.

Linder said Savanet also has developed software that builds custom analytics for clients in the investment banking space and in the buy-side investment funds base. Its web-based application allows clients to interact with data and perform company-specific valuation analysis. Following this process, the company sells the resulting data sets as a quantamental data feed.

The Future:

At the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, Linder explained why the company is better than other companies in its market space.

“Our system is a straight-through processing system,” Linder said. “We’re not scraping spreadsheets. We’re not rebuilding summary spreadsheets for just an analyst to change a few assumptions on. We’re doing hyper-detailed models and, instead of having 40 models on Apple and no coverage on another company, we have a consensus model for every company, 9,000 companies, in the world.”

Watch Savanet’s demo below.

