Exclusive: Duos Technologies CEO Talks Products, Company Outlook On 'Power Hour'

Charles Ferry, CEO of Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, appeared on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour" Wednesday for an exclusive interview.

The company offers two cutting edge technologies, Ferry said, adding that one is for the rail industry and the other is for the logistics and intermodal industry.

What Duos Technologies Has To Offer: The Rail Inspection Portal is a modular intelligent visualization system that provides real-time, detailed 360-degree imaging.

The CEO described the technology as a large car garage full of optical, laser and speed sensors that can scan an entire train and produce a report in about 10 minutes.

This technology is primarily deployed with Class 1 railroads that move large amounts of freight, he said.

The second application uses the same technology but it provides information on trucks instead of trains, he said.

The Duos Technologies CEO told Benzinga the company is raising its level of expectation and performance.

Ferry On What's Next For Duos: The business has been focused on research and development in recent years, but it is transitioning to a production focus this year, which explains why the company has guided for 100% revenue growth in 2021, Ferry said.

Once Duos Technologies increases its revenue to allow the company to break even, it plans to focus on net margin and cash moving forward, the CEO told Benzinga.

Duos Technology announced Tuesday that it will report first-quarter financial results on May 13.

DUOT Price Action: Duos Technology traded as high as $13.30 and as low as $3.30 over a 52-week period. At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 1.56% at $9.01.

Image by fancycrave1 from Pixabay.