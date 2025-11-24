The Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) entered the final week of November with solid momentum, having climbed double digits month-to-date as Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares wilted on weak China sales data, valuation concerns and jitters around the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill." By Friday, the single-stock bearish ETF was up by over 30% for November, attracting traders looking to capitalize on Tesla's extended pullback.

However, that momentum evaporated almost instantly on Monday.

TSLQ plunged nearly 15% in Monday morning trading after Tesla jumped more than 7% on CEO Elon Musk's sweeping weekend disclosure about the company's in-house AI-chip strategy — a reversal that shrank TSLQ's month-to-date return to about 12% as of today.

TSLQ's November Setup: Weak Tesla Tape, Strong Bearish Flows

For most of November, conditions had lined up in TSLQ's favor. Here are what had brought about TSLQ’s day in the sun:

Tesla Pullback Despite Pro-EV Policy Tailwinds

Last week, Tesla shares slipped after surging on earlier optimism tied to EV incentives in the "Big, Beautiful Bill." The law allows up to $10,000 in annual interest deduction on U.S.-assembled EVs — a big win in theory, but Tesla hadn't sustained the momentum. That pullback is working in TSLQ's favor, as the ETF is structured to profit when TSLA falls.

AI Headlines Aren’t Saving Tesla (Yet)

Elon Musk‘s Saudi-capital-backed xAI inked deals for a mega AI data center powered by chips from Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) . But while the headlines shine, the stock is acting less like a moonshot play and more like a company under pressure.

China Sales Slide + Rising EV Competition

Tesla’s China deliveries fell sharply, down 36% YoY in October, just as Chinese rival Xiaomi‘s EV arm posted its first profitable quarter, delivering over 100,000 vehicles in Q3. One of the world’s largest smartphone players making money in EVs is not exactly a minor problem.

Valuation Skeptics Aren't Quiet

NYU professor Aswath Damodaran called Tesla one of the most “irrationally valued” companies, declaring that its long-term strategy is incoherent. He questioned whether Tesla even knows what it wants to be — EV giant, AI company, or robot-maker. That sort of doubt is the kind of tail-risk that inverse players like TSLQ love.

At the same time, Musk has said Tesla will see a "major valuation change" when it reaches unsupervised self-driving at scale — and an even larger one when volume production of its Optimus humanoid robot is reached. But for now, that remains a promise, not profit.

Analyst Signals: Bullish But Fraying

Analyst sentiment on TSLA remains largely positive, but there are some notable issues.

Stifel recently reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $508, implying upside of more than 20% over current levels.

Another Tesla bull, Wedbush, continues to stand by a $600 target, among the most aggressive on Wall Street.



On the other hand, the consensus target among over 30 analysts is at about $378–$378.4, according to Benzinga.

That gap between uber-bulls and the broader analyst base suggested growing disagreement, a fertile environment for a leveraged inverse ETF to thrive. As Tesla continued to fall, TSLQ amplified that decline and attracted shorter-term traders to lean into the bearish streak.

The News That Flipped the Script: Musk’s AI-Chip Bombshell

The tone flipped Monday after Musk disclosed Tesla has spent years building an internal AI-chip and board engineering division that’s already designed and deployed “several million” chips in its vehicles and data centers.

Key updates included:

Tesla is already shipping AI4, the fourth-generation chip.

AI5 is approaching completion, whereas AI6 is in its early stages of development.

Musk wants a new chip generation every 12 months.

Tesla expects to make more AI chips than all its competitors put together eventually.

An aggressive recruiting drive is underway for top-tier semiconductor and AI hardware engineers.

Even as Musk acknowledged delays, including AI5 volume production slipping to mid-2027, the scale of the chip roadmap revived market excitement about Tesla’s long-term AI positioning.

Why the Move Hit TSLQ So Hard

TSLQ seeks –2× the daily performance of TSLA. In theory, that means when Tesla slides, TSLQ should swing twice as aggressively in the other direction. The complex structure involves the ETF using derivatives-mostly CFDs on Tesla-and holding a large amount of cash.That structure lets it create inverse exposure, but also introduces tracking risk.

Leveraged ETFs reset daily, which can eat into returns over time in volatile markets. A long-term investor in TSLQ needs to be very tactical.

Today’s events offer an example of risk straight out of the investing textbook. Tesla's 7% pop instantly erased the tidy, bearish November trend that TSLQ had been riding, triggering a sharp drawdown that overwhelmed its earlier gains.

For TSLQ, November is no longer the clean, downside-driven trade it looked like as recently as Friday. A single burst of AI optimism from Musk changed the trajectory in one session. For now, Tesla bears and TSLQ traders are watching Tesla’s momentum with a keen eye.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock