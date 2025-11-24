Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Build More AI Chips Than Everyone Else Combined, Unveils Major Hiring Drive: 'I'm Not Kidding'

Elon Musk said Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to build AI chips at volumes surpassing every competitor combined as the company launches a sweeping recruitment push for top-tier chip designers.

Tesla's Expanding In-House AI Chip Program

Over the weekend, Musk said on X, formerly Twitter, that Tesla had an advanced in-house AI chip and board engineering team "for many years."

He continued saying that the group has already designed and deployed "several million" chips across its vehicles and data centers. These chips underpin Tesla's lead in real-world AI and autonomous driving.

Musk noted that Tesla is currently shipping the fourth version of its AI chip, known as AI4, while preparing to finalize AI5 and beginning early work on AI6. The company's long-term target, he said, is to bring a new chip design into volume production every 12 months.

He added that Tesla ultimately expects to produce more AI chips than the entire rest of the industry, writing, "We expect to build chips at higher volumes ultimately than all other AI chips combined. Read that sentence again, as I'm not kidding."

See Also: Cybertruck ‘The Best Robot Out There,’ Says Jack Dorsey As Elon Musk Takes Note

Musk's Aggressive Recruitment Push Begins

Musk also announced a major hiring drive, calling for candidates with "exceptional ability" in AI and semiconductor engineering to email AI_Chips@Tesla.com with three bullet points detailing proof of their talent.

"We are particularly interested in applying cutting-edge AI to chip design," Musk said, adding that the next generation of Tesla's chips will "profoundly change the world" through safer driving and future products like the Optimus humanoid robot.

Tesla Faces AI5 Chip Delay As Musk Pushes TSMC, Samsung To Speed Up

Earlier this month, Musk said Tesla's AI5 chips won't be available in meaningful volumes until mid-2027.

The delay is notable given his push to shorten development cycles and his ongoing pressure on manufacturing partners like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) and Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) to speed up production, arguing that a five-year timeline is too slow for Tesla's pace of innovation.

In October, Musk confirmed that Samsung would help produce the AI5 chip alongside TSMC — a move aimed at diversifying suppliers and increasing capacity.

Although the AI5 chip is expected to significantly boost the intelligence of Tesla vehicles, the setback means the company's shift to the new hardware will take longer than planned.

Musk added that Tesla expects to have samples — and possibly limited quantities — of the AI6 chip in 2026, but large-scale production won't begin until 2027.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that although Tesla's short-term price trend has slowed, the company continues to demonstrate strong medium and long-term growth potential. Click here to see how it stacks up against its peers.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Mijansk786 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.