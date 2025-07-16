Following a volatile period after SPAC listing, SoFi Technologies SOFI has made an impressive resurgence in 2025, posting a whopping 176% one-year return and rising more than 43% in just the last month alone.

The stock now hovers just above $20, a threshold it had not breached since its 2021 initial public offering, and has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin this year.

With its sharp rebound, SoFi is back on the radar of investors, analysts, and fintech watchers alike. For retail investors, however, the question arises: Is it too late to buy the stock outright, or is there a more measured way to participate in its upside?

Enter ETFs, a lower-risk alternative that can offer indirect exposure to SoFi's growth story while providing the benefits of diversification, liquidity, and reduced volatility.

Riding The Fintech Wave Through ETFs

SoFi's resurgence is more than just a stock-specific rally. It reflects a broader trend in digital finance and neobanking that several thematic ETFs are already tapping into. These funds offer exposure not only to SoFi but also to a basket of other disruptive fintech and blockchain-related companies, which helps mitigate company-specific risk.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF : A longtime holder of SoFi, ARKF provides investors with exposure to a broad range of fintech names, including digital wallets, online lenders, and blockchain-adjacent firms. SoFi's recent moves, such as re-entering crypto trading and enabling access to private markets like SpaceX and OpenAI , align well with the fund's focus on financial innovation. The fund is notably up more than 42% year-to-date.

: A longtime holder of SoFi, ARKF provides investors with exposure to a broad range of fintech names, including digital wallets, online lenders, and blockchain-adjacent firms. SoFi's recent moves, such as re-entering crypto trading and enabling access to private markets like and , align well with the fund's focus on financial innovation. The fund is notably up more than 42% year-to-date. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF IPAY : Although this fund does not always invest in SoFi, it is closely monitoring the development of mobile payments and the broader digital banking trend. As SoFi expands its consumer lending and personal finance platform, IPAY offers a glimpse into the overall momentum of the sector.

: Although this fund does not always invest in SoFi, it is closely monitoring the development of mobile payments and the broader digital banking trend. As SoFi expands its consumer lending and personal finance platform, IPAY offers a glimpse into the overall momentum of the sector. Global X Blockchain ETF BKCH : SoFi's renewed crypto push comes at a time of heightened interest in digital assets. BKCH, which invests in companies involved in blockchain technologies, provides indirect exposure to the tailwinds benefiting SoFi's crypto strategy, without the volatility of holding individual coins or platforms.

SoFi's Broader Growth Narrative

Importantly, SoFi's growth is no longer solely dependent on lending. The company is now expanding into private market funds, giving retail investors fractional access to otherwise exclusive investment opportunities. Its crypto comeback and the launch of a new loan platform further diversify its revenue streams.

This multipronged growth strategy is being reflected in SoFi's year-over-year adjusted net revenue growth of 33%, a metric that many ETFs factor into their holdings and rebalancing models.

ETFs Provide A Clever Way In

Although SoFi’s recent run is impressive, investing in the stock directly at prevailing highs might not be for everyone. ETFs that track SoFi enable individual participants to tap into the potential upside with reduced single-stock risk. Here’s an example:

Risk-averse investors can take advantage of the diversification within ETFs such as ARKF or IPAY.

Thematic investors can invest in the larger blockchain and private markets themes through funds such as BKCH.

SPAC observers interested in firms that defy the odds after the merger can invest in ETFs such as SPAK.

Final Thought

SoFi’s evolution from a single-product lender to a comprehensive digital financial platform is sending shockwaves through fintech ETFs. Whether you’re bullish on neobanks, interested in crypto, or just nervous about trying to identify individual winners, ETFs provide a clever, adaptable means to get in on this next phase of digital finance expansion, without committing all your chips to one square.

