From Oil Rigs To Runways: Exxon Mobil, Boeing Get The Leveraged Trading Treatment

Boeing Co BA and Exxon Mobil Corp XOM just got their own rollercoasters – and no, we're not talking about production delays or crude prices.

This week, traders woke up to four new ways to ride the headlines: the launch of single-stock daily leveraged and inverse ETFs for Boeing and Exxon Mobil by Direxion.

Why Traders Might Love (Or Loathe) BOEU And XOMX

The tickers? Say hello to the Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares BOEU and the Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares BOED for Boeing bulls and bears respectively, and the Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares XOMX and the Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares XOMZ, for those looking to double down or short swing with Exxon.

These aren't your average buy-and-hold ETFs. They're more like caffeinated trading tools for the fast-fingered crowd – built to capitalize on daily movements in two of the market's most headline-prone names.

Boeing has its hands full with FAA oversight and airline orders, while Exxon's fate is often one crude tweet – or crude barrel – away from volatility.

"These two are magnets for market-moving news," said Direxion's CEO Douglas Yones. Whether it's jet orders from Asia or OPEC surprises, both names offer a steady stream of catalysts for day traders, he said.

The Risky Ride Of Single-Stock ETFs

But before anyone gets too excited, these ETFs aren't for the faint of heart. Leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs are explicitly short-term tools. With no diversification and high daily reset risks, they're the financial equivalent of riding a fighter jet through a thunderstorm.

So while BOEU and XOMX may not make headlines like Trump Media & Technology Group Corp or GameStop Corp, they're poised to carve out their own niche among traders looking to cash in on daily noise.

Photo: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com