April 23, 2025 9:27 AM 2 min read

From Oil Rigs To Runways: Exxon Mobil, Boeing Get The Leveraged Trading Treatment

Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Boeing Co BA and Exxon Mobil Corp XOM just got their own rollercoasters – and no, we're not talking about production delays or crude prices.

This week, traders woke up to four new ways to ride the headlines: the launch of single-stock daily leveraged and inverse ETFs for Boeing and Exxon Mobil by Direxion.

Why Traders Might Love (Or Loathe) BOEU And XOMX

The tickers? Say hello to the Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares BOEU and the Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares BOED for Boeing bulls and bears respectively, and the Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares XOMX and the Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares XOMZ, for those looking to double down or short swing with Exxon.

These aren't your average buy-and-hold ETFs. They're more like caffeinated trading tools for the fast-fingered crowd – built to capitalize on daily movements in two of the market's most headline-prone names.

Boeing has its hands full with FAA oversight and airline orders, while Exxon's fate is often one crude tweet – or crude barrel – away from volatility.

"These two are magnets for market-moving news," said Direxion's CEO Douglas Yones. Whether it's jet orders from Asia or OPEC surprises, both names offer a steady stream of catalysts for day traders, he said.

Read Also: Oil’s Not Dead Yet – Smart Money Thinks The Bottom’s In

The Risky Ride Of Single-Stock ETFs

But before anyone gets too excited, these ETFs aren't for the faint of heart. Leveraged and inverse single-stock ETFs are explicitly short-term tools. With no diversification and high daily reset risks, they're the financial equivalent of riding a fighter jet through a thunderstorm.

So while BOEU and XOMX may not make headlines like Trump Media & Technology Group Corp or GameStop Corp, they're poised to carve out their own niche among traders looking to cash in on daily noise.

Read Next:

Photo: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

BOED Logo
BOEDDIRX DLY BA BER 1X
--%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BOEU Logo
BOEUDIRX DLY BA BULL 2X
--%
XOMX Logo
XOMXDIRX DLY XOM BULL 2X
--%
XOMZ Logo
XOMZDIRX DLY XOM BEAR 1X
--%
BA Logo
BABoeing Co
$172.996.44%
XOM Logo
XOMExxon Mobil Corp
$109.401.02%
Got Questions? Ask
Which traders will be drawn to BOEU and XOMX?
How might Boeing's FAA oversight impact its stock?
What catalysts could affect Exxon's stock price next?
Will airline orders from Asia boost Boeing's sales?
How do OPEC surprises influence Exxon’s performance?
Which investors will benefit from high volatility in these ETFs?
Are there alternative ETFs that could compete with BOEU and XOMX?
What are the risks of trading single-stock leveraged ETFs?
How will regulatory changes impact Boeing and Exxon?
Which market trends could affect the demand for these ETFs?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Long IdeasSpecialty ETFsNew ETFsTop StoriesTechTrading IdeasETFsDouglas YonesExpert IdeasStories That Matter

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved