Is This Natural Gas ETF Breaking Out?

byMark Putrino
March 25, 2022 11:41 am
The price of natural gas has been moving higher. And if it continues to do so, shares of the United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE:UNG) should breakout and follow along.

A resistance level is a large group of investors who are all trying to sell at the same price. UNG has a resistance level at $19.00.

If a market trades above resistance and holds its gains, it's called a "breakout." This is a bullish dynamic and shows that the sellers who created the resistance have left the market.

With these sellers out of the way, the stage is set for the buyers to push UNG higher.

ung.png

