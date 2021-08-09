The Death Spiral Of The SPDR Gold ETF And iShares Silver ETF Continues
Investors in gold and silver have had a rough couple of days. The price of an ounce of gold has dropped from $1,800 to current levels around $1,700. And the price of an ounce of silver has dropped from $25.50 to $23.50.
Despite the fact that the precious metals have rebounded off of their lows today, the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE: GLD) and iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) continue to plummet.
In just a week, the price of GLD has fallen from $171 to $161. If gold continues to drop, GLD should follow.
SLV has dropped from $24 to $22 per share. It should continue to follow the price of silver.
