The Death Spiral Of The SPDR Gold ETF And iShares Silver ETF Continues

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
Investors in gold and silver have had a rough couple of days. The price of an ounce of gold has dropped from $1,800 to current levels around $1,700. And the price of an ounce of silver has dropped from $25.50 to $23.50.

Despite the fact that the precious metals have rebounded off of their lows today, the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE: GLD) and iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) continue to plummet.

In just a week, the price of GLD has fallen from $171 to $161. If gold continues to drop, GLD should follow.

gld_0.png

SLV has dropped from $24 to $22 per share. It should continue to follow the price of silver.

slv_0.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

