 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A VIX ETF For Market Volatility

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 11:22am   Comments
Share:
A VIX ETF For Market Volatility

The VIX index measures the implied volatility of the market. When markets go down, the VIX usually goes up. Because of this, many sophisticated investors buy options and futures on the VIX as a hedge against lower stock prices.

But retail investors can gain exposure to the VIX, too.

They can use the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSE: UVXY). It's designed to replicate one-half times (1.5x) the performance of the S&P 500 VIX Index for a single day. If the VIX is up by 1%, UVXY should gain about 1.5%

If the stock market starts to sell off and move lower, there’s a good chance that UVXY moves higher.

See Also: Best ETFs Right Now

uvxy.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UVXY)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: VIXSpecialty ETFs ETFs Best of Benzinga