 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 ETFs To Play The Gold Breakout

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 11, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
3 ETFs To Play The Gold Breakout

The gold bugs are rejoicing. A crisis on the southern border, another war brewing in the Middle East, a successful cyberattack on one of the nation's energy pipelines, and obvious signs of inflation have resulted in a flight to safety.

The price of gold has risen almost 10% since early April.

Many investors would like to invest in gold, but they don’t want to deal with the hassle of buying and storing it. And buying the stocks of individual gold companies can be very risky.

These investors should consider gold ETFs, such as the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NASDAQ: GLD), the ProShares Ultra Gold ETF (NASDAQ: UGL), and the ProShares UltraShort Gold ETF (NYSE: GLL).

See Also: Best Gold Stocks Right Now

The investment objective of GLD is to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, minus the ETF’s expenses.

gld.png

UGL is for aggressive investors. It uses leverage.

UGL seeks to replicate the daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Bloomberg Gold Subindex.

ugl.png

GLL is designed for aggressive investors who think the price of gold is going down. It seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times the inverse of the daily performance, minus fees and expenses, of the Bloomberg Gold Subindex.

gll.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GLD + GLL)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR Gold Trust
Bitcoin Gaining Favor Over Gold As Retirement Planning Asset: Report
10 Gold Stocks That Could Be The Next Buyout Targets In Industry Consolidation Wave
If You Invested $1,000 In the GLD Gold ETF 1 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: GoldSpecialty ETFs Technicals Commodities Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com